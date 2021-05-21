Crews respond to car fire early Friday southwest of Topeka

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a car fire early Friday near a residence just southwest of Topeka.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of S.W. 61st.

Initial reports indicated the car was about 5 feet from a house.

First-arriving crews reported a car was fully involved in flames and that a man on the scene was attempting to put out the blaze with a bucket of water.

No injuries or damage to the home was immediately reported.

Crews from the Mission, Auburn and Air 190th Refueling Wing fire departments were called to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.