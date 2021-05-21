Advertisement

Crews respond to car fire early Friday southwest of Topeka

Crews responded to a car fire early Friday near a residence in the 7100 block of S.W. 61st,...
Crews responded to a car fire early Friday near a residence in the 7100 block of S.W. 61st, just southwest of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a car fire early Friday near a residence just southwest of Topeka.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of S.W. 61st.

Initial reports indicated the car was about 5 feet from a house.

First-arriving crews reported a car was fully involved in flames and that a man on the scene was attempting to put out the blaze with a bucket of water.

No injuries or damage to the home was immediately reported.

Crews from the Mission, Auburn and Air 190th Refueling Wing fire departments were called to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek
Two people were taken to a Chanute hospital after the truck they were in struck a cow early...
Two taken to hospital early Thursday after truck hits cow on southeast Kansas highway

Latest News

One person was killed and another person suffered seriously injuries when a pickup truck...
One killed, one seriously injured in pickup truck-semi crash in Hamilton County
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
Nemaha Central senior golfer Cassidy Corby is the only girl on the Thunder golf team. She's...
Cassidy Corby succeeds as the lone girl golfer at Nemaha Central
Cassidy Corby succeeds as the lone girl golfer at Nemaha Central
Cassidy Corby succeeds as the lone girl golfer at Nemaha Central