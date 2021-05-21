Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Georgia man has been banned from fundraising in Kansas after using funds raised for wounded veterans on himself.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Steven Beck, of Ludowici, Georgia, and A Ride for the Wounded, Inc. were permanently banned from doing business in Kansas.

Schmidt’s office said Beck failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by Schmidt’s office and as a result, this week a Shawnee Co. District Court Judge approved a default judgment against him and his so-called non-profit.

Beck and the charity were ordered to pay $11,029.05 for funds that were used for personal expenses, a violation of the Kansas Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act.

