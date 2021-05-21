Advertisement

Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself

2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.(WSAZ)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Georgia man has been banned from fundraising in Kansas after using funds raised for wounded veterans on himself.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Steven Beck, of Ludowici, Georgia, and A Ride for the Wounded, Inc. were permanently banned from doing business in Kansas.

Schmidt’s office said Beck failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by Schmidt’s office and as a result, this week a Shawnee Co. District Court Judge approved a default judgment against him and his so-called non-profit.

Beck and the charity were ordered to pay $11,029.05 for funds that were used for personal expenses, a violation of the Kansas Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek
Two people were taken to a Chanute hospital after the truck they were in struck a cow early...
Two taken to hospital early Thursday after truck hits cow on southeast Kansas highway

Latest News

Geary Co. Board of Education gets difficult report on graduation progress
Junction City Historical Society Building
Junction City Historical Society Director to step down
Academy Movers has been approved to help JCHS move into its new building.
Academy Movers approved to help with JCHS move
Kansas woman admits to fraudulently taking $87K in benefits
FILE - Mock-up of Riptide Raceway (Source: Worlds of Fun)
Worlds of Fun drops mask requirement for vaccinated guests