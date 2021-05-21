Cassidy Corby succeeds as the lone girl golfer at Nemaha Central

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - From the beginning.

“The first time I picked up a set of golf clubs was right around my second birthday,” Cassidy Corby, Nemaha Central golfer, said. “My parents got me a plastic set.”

“She had to drag him everywhere with her,” Brock Corby, Cassidy Corby’s dad, said. “She would call him her pluggus and she’d get real mad if she lost her pluggus.”

Cassidy Corby knew she’d be a golfer.

“When I get on a golf course I feel at peace,” Cassidy Corby said. “It just makes me feel at home.”

But she had to prove herself those who doubted her.

“That’s been like my whole motto ever since I’ve like freshman year,” Cassidy Corby said. “I got to prove myself. I’m going to come play with the guys. I want to be able to be just as good as them, if not better.”

When Cassidy entered high school, she was at a crossroads. Nemaha Central didn’t have a girls golf team. She had to make a choice: play alone, or join the boys team.

“My husband and I knew that she had kind of a gift that we really wanted to kind of see develop on a high school level,” Jacee Corby, Cassidy Corby’s mom, said. “So, I made a deal with her. If she would just give me one year and play freshman year with the boys and she didn’t want to do it any more, then I wouldn’t push her to do it.”

Cassidy picked up her clubs and went to practice, being the only girl on the team.

“I specifically remember my first day of practice,” Cassidy Corby said. “I walked up with my clubs and all the guys were over there and they all stopped what they were doing to watch me hit my first ball. I was just telling myself not to mess up the whole time.”

She immediately proved she belonged.

“Everybody’s watching her wherever she goes,” Brock Corby said. “Cause she’s the only girl, which is a lot of stress I would imagine, but she seems to be used to it because she’s always hitting pretty good shots.”

She’s qualified for state every year she’s been a member of the Thunder.

“Truth be told she comes from a long line of strong-willed determined women,” Jacee Corby said. “So I wasn’t really worried. I knew that she would be just fine because she’s a bit of a Spitfire.”

After years of success, Cassidy’s inspired other young women to hit the links.

“To have a relationship with a lot of the young girl golfers and telling them that they can do it,” Cassidy Corby said. “That it’s something that if they work hard enough, they can be exactly where I am right now. It makes me feel great. It’s like opening a present on Christmas. You just feel super warm inside.”

