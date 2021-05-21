Advertisement

Broken valve causes major issues for Pride of Wildcat Land

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A broken valve in the band storage room has caused major issues for the Kansas State University Marching Band.

The Kansas State University Marching Band says in a Facebook post that on Tuesday night, a valve in the band storage room where it keeps uniforms and instruments broke in the basement of McCain Auditorium. It said about 25-30 cases were completely soaked and ruined with possible damage to instruments.

According to the K-State band, Flint Hills Music ventured over to help out and the University sent a crew to clean up, set up fans and dehumidifiers and more to ensure mold does not grow.

The Pride of Wildcat Land said it wanted to extend a special thanks to Courtney Grescu, Sr. Administrative Assistant, Cally Bitterlin, Ph.D. Graduate Assistant and nine undergraduate members of the band that ran over to help when called.

