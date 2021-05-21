Advertisement

August Junction City High School opening plans get consensus approval

(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary USD 475 Board of Education members gave their consensus approval this week to a staff recommendation for the opening of the new Junction City High School in August.

There is expected to be some ongoing construction and landscaping then but the new building is due to open in August for the new school year. USD 475 Chief Operations Officer David Wild will plan for a VIP by-invitation-only Open House on Friday night, Aug. 6th and a general public Open House on Saturday, Aug. 7th.  “The intent would be to utilize students to provide the tours. They would be trained and coached of course, by the folks involved with this process.”

There would be a more formal opening ceremony later in the fall.

