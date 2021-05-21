Advertisement

Anthony Recreation Center opens in Manhattan, the second of three to open this year

Anthony Recreation Center ribbon cutting in Manhattan
Anthony Recreation Center ribbon cutting in Manhattan(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s newest recreation facility celebrated its completion with a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.

The new Anthony Recreation Center is located at the Susan B Anthony Middle School on Browning Avenue and will be used by both the school district and the general public.

The facility has 4 full size basketball courts which are convertible to allow for volleyball, pickleball, and turf to be added for additional indoor sports options.

The second story of the facility contains a one tenth mile long walking track, and fitness area, which are available to the public throughout the day.

“This is going to contribute immensely to our quality of life, public health, and recreation.” City of Manhattan, Mayor Wynn Butler says.

An Open House will be held at the facility on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from 9 am to 4 pm, and will be open 7 days a week except major holidays.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek

Latest News

Jayhawk Pharmacy offers walk- in vaccinations for youths ages 12 and up
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
Junction City Animal Shelter at capacity second time in a month, closes doors to strays
Jayhawk Pharmacy offers walk- in vaccinations for youths ages 12 and up
Fort Riley to welcome new Brigadier General