Anthony Recreation Center opens in Manhattan, the second of three to open this year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s newest recreation facility celebrated its completion with a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.

The new Anthony Recreation Center is located at the Susan B Anthony Middle School on Browning Avenue and will be used by both the school district and the general public.

The facility has 4 full size basketball courts which are convertible to allow for volleyball, pickleball, and turf to be added for additional indoor sports options.

The second story of the facility contains a one tenth mile long walking track, and fitness area, which are available to the public throughout the day.

“This is going to contribute immensely to our quality of life, public health, and recreation.” City of Manhattan, Mayor Wynn Butler says.

An Open House will be held at the facility on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from 9 am to 4 pm, and will be open 7 days a week except major holidays.

