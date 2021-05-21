Academy Movers approved to help with JCHS move

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary USD 475 Board of Education members have voted 6-0 to approve the use of Academy Movers, Junction City, to help with the move of furniture from the current Junction City High School facility to the new school in June.

Board members heard from staff that Academy Movers have set aside up to nine days in June with a 10-person crew to do the work at $425 an hour. The total cost would not exceed $30,600.

The district’s chief operations officer, David Wild, added that there could be a couple of call-back days for the move in July, but it could be taken care of by the time the new school opens in August.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.