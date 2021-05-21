Advertisement

Academy Movers approved to help with JCHS move

Academy Movers has been approved to help JCHS move into its new building.
Academy Movers has been approved to help JCHS move into its new building.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary USD 475 Board of Education members have voted 6-0 to approve the use of Academy Movers, Junction City, to help with the move of furniture from the current Junction City High School facility to the new school in June.

Board members heard from staff that Academy Movers have set aside up to nine days in June with a 10-person crew to do the work at $425 an hour. The total cost would not exceed $30,600.

The district’s chief operations officer, David Wild, added that there could be a couple of call-back days for the move in July, but it could be taken care of by the time the new school opens in August.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...
Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
File - USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek
Two people were taken to a Chanute hospital after the truck they were in struck a cow early...
Two taken to hospital early Thursday after truck hits cow on southeast Kansas highway

Latest News

Geary Co. Board of Education gets difficult report on graduation progress
Junction City Historical Society Building
Junction City Historical Society Director to step down
Kansas woman admits to fraudulently taking $87K in benefits
FILE - Mock-up of Riptide Raceway (Source: Worlds of Fun)
Worlds of Fun drops mask requirement for vaccinated guests