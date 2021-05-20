Wilson man faces nearly three decades in prison following rape conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Wilson will spend almost 30 years in prison for three counts of rape.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Wilson has been sentenced to over 29 years in prison for his conviction of three counts of rape.

According to AG Schmidt, Dalton Eberhart, 20, of Wilson, was sentenced on Thursday in Ellsworth District Court by District Judge Steven Johnson to spend 350 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for his crimes. It said Eberhart pleaded guilty to the charges in February. Additionally, he said Johnson sentenced Eberhart to lifetime post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender.

Schmidt said the crimes happened between June of 2019 and May of 2020. He said the case was investigated by the Wilson Police Department, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to Schmidt, the case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson, Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka and Ellsworth County Attorney Paul Kasper.

