Advertisement

Wilson man faces nearly three decades in prison following rape conviction

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Wilson will spend almost 30 years in prison for three counts of rape.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Wilson has been sentenced to over 29 years in prison for his conviction of three counts of rape.

According to AG Schmidt, Dalton Eberhart, 20, of Wilson, was sentenced on Thursday in Ellsworth District Court by District Judge Steven Johnson to spend 350 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for his crimes. It said Eberhart pleaded guilty to the charges in February. Additionally, he said Johnson sentenced Eberhart to lifetime post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender.

Schmidt said the crimes happened between June of 2019 and May of 2020. He said the case was investigated by the Wilson Police Department, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to Schmidt, the case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson, Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka and Ellsworth County Attorney Paul Kasper.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death
A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area

Latest News

KU football moves first two games to Friday nights
Regal West Ridge to reopen to public with new movies, features
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tours a vaccination clinic at Topeka High School Monday, May 17, 2021,...
Drop in demand has Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy
Wichita tax preparer sentenced for $100,000 fraud