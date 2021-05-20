Wednesday’s Child - Dakota and Jacob

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight, we’re looking for an athletic family to consider a couple of promising recruits. Meet Dakota and his brother Jacob – our Wednesday’s Children this week.

Dakota is the older one in the white shirt. He’s almost 12 years old. His younger brother, in the black shirt, is Jacob and he’s 10. These boys are active and want to be adopted together into a family who will enjoy playing sports with them.

Dakota says he’s best at football. He also spends a lot of time playing basketball and practicing BMX stunts on his bike. In fact, he wants to be the best “b-m-x person” in the whole world someday, being a professional athlete is a goal for Dakota.

Sports are important for Jacob, too. He likes to play basketball and soccer, horseback riding also puts a smile on his face. Jacob enjoys riding his bike and hover board. He’s an artistic young man who likes to draw, and in school, Jacob’s favorite class is science because he gets to make things.

These boys make quite a team – but they need a coach! Or a couple of coaches who will make them part of the family. Dakota and Jacob would like parents who are patient, and support their participation in sports. They’re also hoping to have continued contact with their grandparents and siblings. It could be a win-win for everyone!!

If you’d like more information on Dakota and Jacob, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

