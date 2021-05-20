Washburn golf finishes 12th in NCAA Championships

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WIBW) - The No. 18 Washburn golf team wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 12th place finish at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Senior Andrew Beckler led the Ichabods individually tied for second out of 84 competitors — the highest a Washburn golfer has finished in the program’s seven NCAA Championship appearances.

Beckler’s six-over par total score of 222 (73-74-75) was just two strokes behind the first-place finisher.

The team finished the first round ranked third out of 16 teams. After three rounds, the Ichabods missed head-to-head medal play by just ten strokes.

RECAP: No. 18 @IchabodGolf places 12th in NCAA Championships to end record-breaking season #GoBods https://t.co/I9YoSuIQP4 — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) May 20, 2021

