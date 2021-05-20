Washburn golf finishes 12th in NCAA Championships
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WIBW) - The No. 18 Washburn golf team wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 12th place finish at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Senior Andrew Beckler led the Ichabods individually tied for second out of 84 competitors — the highest a Washburn golfer has finished in the program’s seven NCAA Championship appearances.
Beckler’s six-over par total score of 222 (73-74-75) was just two strokes behind the first-place finisher.
The team finished the first round ranked third out of 16 teams. After three rounds, the Ichabods missed head-to-head medal play by just ten strokes.
