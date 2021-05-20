Advertisement

Washburn golf finishes 12th in NCAA Championships

Washburn golf finishes 12th in NCAA Championships
Washburn golf finishes 12th in NCAA Championships(Alma Solis, Washburn)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WIBW) - The No. 18 Washburn golf team wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 12th place finish at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Senior Andrew Beckler led the Ichabods individually tied for second out of 84 competitors — the highest a Washburn golfer has finished in the program’s seven NCAA Championship appearances.

Beckler’s six-over par total score of 222 (73-74-75) was just two strokes behind the first-place finisher.

The team finished the first round ranked third out of 16 teams. After three rounds, the Ichabods missed head-to-head medal play by just ten strokes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft

Latest News

Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
KU MBB lands Iowa State transfer
Geary Co. Fish & Game to host shooting event
FILE - Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Lawrence ranked 31st best city for professional, college basketball fans
Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson signs with Oklahoma State