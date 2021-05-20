Advertisement

Veterans and other supporters held a rally opposing the VA’s potential plan to remove services

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Veterans Affairs Medical Center has plans to eliminate major medical care services from its hospital. Which could leave local veterans without an emergency room, but the plan includes additions of Cardiac and Optometry services.

Veterans around the area showed up to raise awareness in an attempt to keep the V.A. From cutting its essential services.

“I heard there was going to be a protest and I’m a 21-year veteran. Airforce and Navy and I used to work here as a matter of fact and I’m fully aware of the incident in Arizona where 47 guys died trying to get into the hospital,” said Jesse Bell.

Jesse Belle said what he thinks about the idea of eliminating these resources.

“21 years of my best physical life, I gave to Uncle Sam and this is what they do in the end, whoever is doing it is it a previous administration, whoever, we need to go in and stop it,” said Bell.

A daughter of a veteran knows firsthand the importance of keeping these services going in Kansas.

“What will be a 24/7 E.R. which will get changed to an urgent care so no night time availability and surgeries will go away and the only options would be Leavenworth or Wichita,” said Alex Kieffaber.

Bell says people in towns outside of Topeka rely on the V.A. For help.

“This is the capital, you have people in communities not far away and they come here, they don’t have a choice, we can’t afford to be going to Kansas City every time I have an issue which is crazy this is the capital I left here in 1969, Airforce out got in 1977 and joined the Navy in 1979, they don’t care,” Bell said.

No final decision has been made just yet, we won’t have a final answer until later this year.

