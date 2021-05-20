Advertisement

Two Topeka men arrested after narcotics found in vehicle

Two Topeka men are in custody following an investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Two Topeka men are in custody following an investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are in custody following an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:15, Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies stopped a white Ford Mustang in the 7100 block of SW 19th Lane. During their investigation, the deputies found illegal narcotics. The vehicle’s driver, 24-year-old Laquz Dorsey, and its passenger, 27-year-old Ronald Kyle, were both arrested.

Kyle was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession with intent to distribute opiates, possession with intent to distribute depressants, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute. He has been charged without bond.

Dorsey was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for multiple misdemeanor warrants. His bond is set at $5,380.

