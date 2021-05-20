Two taken to hospital early Thursday after truck hits cow on southeast Kansas highway

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday after the pickup truck they were in struck a cow on a southeast Kansas highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:10 a.m. Thursday on US-169 highway just south of Delaware Road in Allen County. The location was about a mile southeast of Humboldt.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed south on US-169 when it struck a cow that was in the roadway.

The pickup truck’s driver, Matthew T. Culbertson, 44, and a passenger, Shelly A. Culbertson, 53, both of Chanute, were taken to Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

