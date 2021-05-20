Advertisement

Two taken to hospital early Thursday after truck hits cow on southeast Kansas highway

Two people were taken to a Chanute hospital after the truck they were in struck a cow early...
Two people were taken to a Chanute hospital after the truck they were in struck a cow early Thursday on an Allen County highway, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday after the pickup truck they were in struck a cow on a southeast Kansas highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:10 a.m. Thursday on US-169 highway just south of Delaware Road in Allen County. The location was about a mile southeast of Humboldt.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed south on US-169 when it struck a cow that was in the roadway.

The pickup truck’s driver, Matthew T. Culbertson, 44, and a passenger, Shelly A. Culbertson, 53, both of Chanute, were taken to Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits

Latest News

Bird Rides will provide electric scooters for public use in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio....
Emporia to get electric scooters after city commission action
Crews were responding early Thursday to a farmhouse fire in rural Jackson County.
Crews responding to farmhouse fire in Jackson County
More on the way
More rain today
Brothers Jacob and Dakota are hoping for a forever home together.
Wednesday’s Child - Dakota and Jacob