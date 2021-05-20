Advertisement

Two local teachers awarded through Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway

Classroom graphic.
Classroom graphic.(MGN)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area teachers have won $1,000 each through Treasurer Lynn Rogers’ Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway.

Shawnee Heights High School’s Regan Jones and Christ the King Elementary’s Lynne Justice were nominated by their communities for their hard work and dedication to their students.

“Teachers deserve to be thanked and celebrated every year, but this year -- after facing isolation, technological shortcomings, and a shared exhaustion -- we wanted to do something more to show our appreciation,” said Rogers. “Teachers at all levels and in all roles worked tirelessly and consistently in supporting their students, and this was the best way we knew how to give back to them.”

The Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway awarded $1,000 each to 15 teachers across Kansas. Winners choose to receive the funds as a scholarship or contribute to a new or existing 529 college savings plan.

The full list of winners is below:

·      Deborah Wurfel, Ottawa High School

·      Regan Jones, Shawnee Heights High school

·      Lynne Justice, Christ the King Elementary School

·      Amy Alfrey, Linn Elementary School

·      Debra Evans, Fredonia Junior High School

·      Megan Daniels, Timber Sage Elementary School

·      Patricia Winkler, Hocker Grove Elementary School

·      Lolita Repp, Haysville Middle School

·      Jill Frye, Maize South Middle School

·      Tanya Hite, Abilene Middle School

·      Mandi Mitchell, MacArthur Middle School

·      Scott Taylor, Goessel USD 411

·      Heather Meyer, Trinity Lutheran School

·      Cindy Tracy, Wellington Middle School

·      Lori Landwehr, Linwood Elementary School

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area

Latest News

Stormont Vail, GTP to honor community’s resilience through COVID-19
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek
KDADS opens substance abuse grant opportunity
Two Topeka men are in custody following an investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Two Topeka men arrested after narcotics found in vehicle