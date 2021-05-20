Two local teachers awarded through Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area teachers have won $1,000 each through Treasurer Lynn Rogers’ Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway.

Shawnee Heights High School’s Regan Jones and Christ the King Elementary’s Lynne Justice were nominated by their communities for their hard work and dedication to their students.

“Teachers deserve to be thanked and celebrated every year, but this year -- after facing isolation, technological shortcomings, and a shared exhaustion -- we wanted to do something more to show our appreciation,” said Rogers. “Teachers at all levels and in all roles worked tirelessly and consistently in supporting their students, and this was the best way we knew how to give back to them.”

The Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway awarded $1,000 each to 15 teachers across Kansas. Winners choose to receive the funds as a scholarship or contribute to a new or existing 529 college savings plan.

The full list of winners is below:

· Deborah Wurfel, Ottawa High School

· Regan Jones, Shawnee Heights High school

· Lynne Justice, Christ the King Elementary School

· Amy Alfrey, Linn Elementary School

· Debra Evans, Fredonia Junior High School

· Megan Daniels, Timber Sage Elementary School

· Patricia Winkler, Hocker Grove Elementary School

· Lolita Repp, Haysville Middle School

· Jill Frye, Maize South Middle School

· Tanya Hite, Abilene Middle School

· Mandi Mitchell, MacArthur Middle School

· Scott Taylor, Goessel USD 411

· Heather Meyer, Trinity Lutheran School

· Cindy Tracy, Wellington Middle School

· Lori Landwehr, Linwood Elementary School

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.