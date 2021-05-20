Treasurer’s Office partners with KDOL to return unclaimed property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state Treasurer and Labor Secretary are working to return unclaimed property to Kansans.

“We are grateful for the partnership with KDOL to help us in our efforts to get money back into the pockets of the hardworking Kansans who earned it,” State Treasurer Lynn Rogers said. “This money doesn’t belong to the state, it belongs to Kansans, and we understand that every penny counts, especially to those who may already be struggling to make ends meet.”

Using KDOL data, the Treasurer’s Office is working to identify Kansans applying for unemployment that may have unclaimed property.

“KDOL is excited to partner with Treasurer Rogers and his team on this program,” Secretary of Labor Amber Shultz said. “Working together to identify and notify individuals applying for unemployment that they may have unclaimed property is another opportunity to better serve Kansans who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Individuals identified through the cross-referencing process will receive claim packets that they can fill out and return to the Treasurer’s Office.

If you think you may have unclaimed property, you can go to KansasCash.ks.gov to search for free.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.