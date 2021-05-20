Advertisement

Topeka Courthouse to welcome 120 new citizens

((Source: Pixabay))
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Courthouse will be the home of 120 new naturalizations for U.S. citizens.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it and the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas will welcome 120 new American citizens on Tuesday, May 25, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. in three ceremonies at the Topeka courthouse at 444 SE Quincy St. It said District Judge Toby Crouse will preside over the ceremonies and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

According to USCIS, the citizenship candidates come from 42 countries: Algeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Burma, Canada, Chad, China, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Honduras, Hungary, India, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Laos, Malaysia, Mali, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Syria, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

USCIS said candidates live in Eudora, Fort Riley, Gardner, Herrington, Kansas City, Lawrence, Leawood, Lenexa, Manhattan, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Shawnee and Topeka.

According to the department, a U.S. Coast Guard captain will lead the pledge of allegiance.

USCIS said it encourages new citizens and their families and friends to share naturalization photos on social media with the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

To apply for naturalization online, click HERE to make an account and start.

