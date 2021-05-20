Topeka Civic Theatre reopens with lots in store for the summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre has an important message: they’re back.

TCT and the Helen Hocker Theatre are excitedly preparing for camp sessions and summer performances. Auditions were held last weekend for “The Music Man”, which opens July 9, and the kids at the Theatre Academy will be putting on a performance of “Dr. Doolittle Jr.” at the end of July. Spots are still available for the theatre’s three, three-week sessions. To sign your child up, click here.

The Theatre had been closed since September, but as COVID cases are declining and vaccination rates go up, Topekans can once again enjoy the theatre in a safe environment. “We have a whole plethora of safety precautions that we’re taking,” said TCT President and CEO Vickie Brokke. “We’re even investing in upgrades to our HVAC system to make sure that our air is as good as it can possibly be.” Performance tickets will be available at the box office only so theatre guests can be informed about the safety precautions that will be in place when they go to a show. You can check the theatre’s website or subscribe to its emails to find out when tickets become available.

