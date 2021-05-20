Thursday forecast: More rain today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More rain is expected today especially late this morning into the afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be along and east of HWY 75 with the probability of rain lower farther to the west you are. Primary threat continues to be locally heavy rainfall with flooding the concern especially near rivers and creeks. Lightning is also possible with any t-storms that develop.

The good news is after today the chance for rain is lower between tomorrow through Monday but rain still does exist on these days and as we’ve been saying all week, we’ll be taking this weather pattern on a day by day basis with specifics.

Temperatures as always will depend on how long it stays dry for meaning the longer it’s dry the warmer it will get. There’s also even the chance for some sun especially tomorrow, how much is still questionable.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mainly dry through 10am, isolated showers possible 10am-1pm with the chance for rain and t-storms increasing after 1pm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a few t-storms especially before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Some afternoon sun can’t be ruled out. While the chance for rain is very low, will keep it in just in case and fine tune the forecast tomorrow. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

This weekend will consist of rain both days starting Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s with south winds 10-20 mph both days (some gusts up to 25 mph can’t be ruled out).

Monday continues to trend mainly dry however will still keep an isolated shower/storm in the forecast but the chance does increase through the day Tuesday where we get into a weather pattern for much of next week where the bulk of the storm activity will be late afternoon through the early morning hours. This means late morning through mid-afternoon may be dry.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for rain will occur this afternoon and east of HWY 75. Can there be rain that develops this morning or further west toward central KS? Of course but the probability is lower.

If you have outdoor plans Friday, keep them the chance of rain is low. How about this weekend? Chance of rain is higher Saturday afternoon vs the morning and as for Sunday there remains some differences in the models on how widespread the rain will be and when so make sure to keep checking back for updates.

Main hazard will remain locally heavy rainfall leading to flooding especially near rivers/creeks. Lightning is the next hazard to be concerned about with a lower risk for strong wind. As of now no risk anytime soon for hail.

Strong winds possible this afternoon (40-50 mph) (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.