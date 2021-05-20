Stormont Vail, GTP to honor community’s resilience through COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health and the Greater Topeka Partnership will host an event to honor the resilience of the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it and Stormont Vail Health will host a special event on Memorial Day to show how resilient the residents of Topeka and Shawnee County have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and usher in renewed optimism for the future. It said Let Resilience Ring will be held at Evergy Plaza at 630 S Kansas Ave., on May 31, at noon.

“Stormont Vail is thrilled to collaborate with the Greater Topeka Partnership to help promote community health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Kenagy. “As we work to mitigate the virus spread and provide healthcare and a healing environment for those infected, it’s also important for the health of our community to reflect on the strides we’ve made to limit COVID-19, acknowledge where we are today, and add to the positive momentum to move forward together.”

According to GTP, the ceremony will feature words from the President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health Dr. Robert Kenagy, President of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Curtis Sneden, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and more. It said a moment of silence will be held at 12:20 p.m. where community institutions will chime bells for two minutes to recognize the event. The community is invited to participate by chiming a bell, sounding a horn or playing a ringtone at the moment of solidarity from around the city.

“2020 was a defining era in our community’s history. Our foundations were tested, and we persevered. I am grateful that Stormont-Vail Health has developed this moment of healing and reflection for our residents,” said Michelle De La Isla, Mayor of Topeka, “I look forward to sharing this experience with others on Memorial Day. We will remember what we went through together, we will reflect on what we have learned, and we will embrace the new day that is dawning for us all in Topeka and Shawnee County. It’s time to grab a bell, Topeka, and let your resilience ring.”

