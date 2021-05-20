State Representative Lonnie Clark served as the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Guest Speaker

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - On Wednesday, the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker was Kansas 65th District House of Representative, Lonnie Clark. He is also a member of the Club.

Clark shared about his daily routine serving the citizens of the 65h District, which includes Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and part of Fort Riley. “I get up at about 5:00 each morning when we are in session and arrive in Topeka at about 7:30. From 7:30 until 11:00 there is time to read bills and meet with the Republican caucus. From 11:00 until 2:30 or later the legislature is in session”, committee meetings, or there is other work to be done.

He also told members that during his first term he stayed in Topeka but could get “little done. There were events, dinner meetings with lobbyists and felt the need to get to know as many people as possible. Now I travel to and from home to Topeka each day. I have more time to study bills, sleep in my own bed” and there are fewer distractions.

Clark was clear that he sees his role as a person who represents the citizens of the 65th District and not himself as an individual. “When voting, I always keep in mind what in this bill is best for the citizens of the communities I represent and not just benefit me as an individual.”

There were 627 bills passed during the last session. “I believe in getting the facts about what is in the bill and learning about the impact on the people in my District before voting” rather than always voting along party lines. “I am a lifelong Republican, but sometimes I vote with the Democrats”. It just depends on what is in the bill that will help my District.

----

The local club will be having a fundraiser at JC BBQ/Grill on E. Chestnut next Tuesday, May 25 from 11:00 AM until closing. Ten percent of the cost of items purchased will go to the club that day. Donations will also be accepted. The money raised will go to support the nineteen different youth organizations in Geary County designated by the JC Breakfast Optimist Club.

By Dr. Ferrell Miller

