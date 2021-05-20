Sens. Moran, Kaine urge US to share excess vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran, along with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D), introduced a bill today calling for the US to share excess vaccines with other countries in need.

Sen. Moran said the move will open up the global economy, enhance America’s international standing, and ultimately save American lives.

“Ending the global pandemic as quickly as possible should be a top priority for the United States,” Sen. Moran said. “With millions of excess vaccines still available, it is vital that we save lives by providing the COVID-19 vaccine to countries suffering from this virus. America cannot afford to stand by as the pandemic continues while other countries, like China and Russia, gain influence by sharing their vaccines. Distributing excess vaccines will prevent new strains from forming, save American lives, open up the global economy and enhance America’s international standing.”

Kaine said it is the right thing to do... and will help reduce the virus’ spread worldwide.

“As we focus on getting more and more Americans vaccinated, we must also help other countries tackle this virus by sharing excess COVID-19 vaccines with nations in need,” Sen. Kaine said. “Not only is it the right thing to do; it’s also necessary if we want to reduce the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.”

They mention that the US has purchased enough vaccines to vaccinate 750 million people, more than doubling the population.

