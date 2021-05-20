Advertisement

Sens. Moran, Kaine urge US to share excess vaccines

FedEx vaccine shipment lands in Memphis
FedEx vaccine shipment lands in Memphis(FedEx)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran, along with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D), introduced a bill today calling for the US to share excess vaccines with other countries in need.

Sen. Moran said the move will open up the global economy, enhance America’s international standing, and ultimately save American lives.

“Ending the global pandemic as quickly as possible should be a top priority for the United States,” Sen. Moran said. “With millions of excess vaccines still available, it is vital that we save lives by providing the COVID-19 vaccine to countries suffering from this virus. America cannot afford to stand by as the pandemic continues while other countries, like China and Russia, gain influence by sharing their vaccines. Distributing excess vaccines will prevent new strains from forming, save American lives, open up the global economy and enhance America’s international standing.”

Kaine said it is the right thing to do... and will help reduce the virus’ spread worldwide.

“As we focus on getting more and more Americans vaccinated, we must also help other countries tackle this virus by sharing excess COVID-19 vaccines with nations in need,” Sen. Kaine said. “Not only is it the right thing to do; it’s also necessary if we want to reduce the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.”

They mention that the US has purchased enough vaccines to vaccinate 750 million people, more than doubling the population.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Professional eater Randy Santel finished seven pounds of pizza in 38 minutes at Doughboyz...
Professional food eater crushes Doughboyz Pizza challenge in under 40 minutes
A slate of Northeast Kansas softball, baseball and golf teams have punched their ticket to State!
GALLERY: Northeast Kansas teams punch their tickets to State
Area bicyclists ride through Topeka to honor bicyclist that have been killed or injured while...
Ride of Silence