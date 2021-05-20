Regal West Ridge to reopen to public with new movies, features

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Regal West Ridge will reopen in Topeka with new movies and new features for guests to safely enjoy.

Regal says Regal West Ridge, at 1727 Wanamaker Rd., will reopen on Friday, May 21, with titles such as Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry and Wonder Woman 1984, along with a full slate of additional titles. It said future releases include A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella and F9.

According to the national movie theatre chain, reopening plans include health and safety measures that follow the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines. The CinemaSafe guidelines do require face masks to be worn in the theatre lobby, auditoriums and restrooms and can only be removed while eating or drinking. It said it will provide masks for those that do not have one.

Along with the ability to purchase tickets on the regal mobile app, CinemaSafe guidelines said guests now also have the ability to order concessions from the app when they are in the theatre.

To see the full list of CinemaSafe reopening guidelines, click HERE.

