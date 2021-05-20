Professional food eater crushes Doughboyz Pizza challenge in under 40 minutes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday night, professional eater Randy Santel ate seven pounds of pizza in 38 minutes at Doughboyz Pizzeria on North Kansas Avenue.

Santel has more than 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube page and 1.4 million on his Facebook page, so showed up to the local pizza spot to show he’s one of the most experienced eaters in the country.

Finishing seven pounds of four different kinds of pizzas from Doughboyz gave him his 993rd finished food eating challenge.

“It’s a very big deal. Nobody has gotten to 1,000 food challenge wins. I’m hoping to be the first,” he said.

Santel logged his latest win in front of cheering fans of all ages.

“We have a lot of people all across the state of Kansas that watch us, both our YouTube channel and then our Facebook page, and it’s always great because every time I come back there’s always new people to meet and I really appreciate all the people watching our videos,” he said.

He successfully finished the challenge with 20 minutes to spare. He said he appreciates the support.

“I usually don’t like stretching the time limit all the way to the max and 38 is a pretty good amount of minutes to finish all that food. That was a lot of pizza,” he said. “Seven pounds of pizza, if you don’t know already, is a lot.”

Doughboyz opened last August in the middle of the pandemic and struggled to get the business early on. Owner Trevor Burdette said they’re honored to have Santel come and eat their food, especially with people watching.

“He’s been to Topeka a couple of times and he loves pizza which is great so getting him out here, we’re glad that he was able to fit us in with the schedule and everything so, hopefully, it’ll put us on the map,” he said.

Burdette said promotions like this could be the start of promoting local talent as well as starting more food challenges, like a wing eating competition.

“We’ve got an open mic night for some local comedies that have reached out. We have a karaoke machine so we’re going to try to do more locally with everyone here and try to get them out to make their name made,” he said.

It is an art to eat mass amounts of food – you need technique and practice. Santel’s Foodchallenges.com website offers tips for those looking to compete. He said it’s important to not rush.

“If you try to force your body into something it doesn’t want to do, bad things happen,” he said.

Santel next heads to Wichita to compete in three food eating challenges.

A link to Doughboyz Facebook page is here, so you can check out their hours, and upcoming entertainment. If you think you can eat that much pizza -- the challenge is now available to anyone who thinks they can do it!

