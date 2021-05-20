Police say woman crossing Kansas City street hit, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman died after being hit by a car as she crossed a Kansas City street at night in the rain, police said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 51st Street and Cleveland Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police said it was raining at the time of the crash. The driver told investigators she saw the woman crossing the road in front of her car, but was unable to stop before hitting her. The force of the crash knocked the woman onto the hood and windshield of the car, police said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the name of the woman killed nor the driver had been released by Thursday morning.

