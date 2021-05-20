Advertisement

Police identify woman fatally shot in Kansas City apartment

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have released the identity of a woman found fatally shot in an apartment in a historic Kansas City neighborhood.

Officer were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment in Hyde Park for reports of an argument followed by gunfire and found Terese Jacks, 61, with gunshot wounds, officials reported. Medics pronounced Jacks dead at the scene.

Police made an arrest in the case, but have not released that person’s name or said whether charges against the person are imminent.

Jacks’ killing marked the city’s 59th homicide of the year, according to data kept by the Kansas City Star. That compared with 69 homicides by the same time in 2020.

