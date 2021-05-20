Pavilion structure is proposed for Rolling Meadows Golf Course

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City commissioners heard a request this week to build a pavilion structure at the city-owned Rolling Meadows Golf Course. There is currently not any facility of that type, which is considered a competitive disadvantage for the course. As one example of the need it was noted for commissioners that during the recent Chamber of Commerce golf tournament there was a popup shower which left people scattered at different locations as they found shelter.

A 40 by 60 foot large gathering structure is proposed between one and ten tee which is away from the golf cart staging area, and would result in less crowding near the clubhouse.

Friends of Rolling Meadows and golf course staff have been working to put this project together. David Craft, a board member for the Friends organization, said the course is in “desperate need of a permanent covered structure for seating golf guests, both on regular days and tournament days.” Craft added that it will be an asset for generating more business at the course. He confirmed that the Friends organization currently has $30,000 in their fund and would like to partner with the city on the project.

The cost estimate for the project is $40,000. The City would provide the concrete for the facility and there would electricity service for the structure along with an eight-foot wide ramp coming down to the pavilion for catering trucks. The facility will be handicap accessible. There has also been a recommendation that improvements such as fans be included as an alternate bid for the steel structure. The city commission has given approval to seek bids for the project.

