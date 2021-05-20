Advertisement

National lifeguard shortage could affect Shawnee Co. pools

Midwest Health Aquatic Center
Midwest Health Aquatic Center(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide shortage of lifeguards could leave Shawnee County Parks and Recreation pools in a bind over the summer.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says a national shortage of lifeguards is making a mark in Shawnee Co., and with pools and aquatic centers opening on May 29, it is short of the number of lifeguards needed to keep these facilities safe. It said it is working to recruit more employees before Memorial Day weekend.

According to SCP&R, what used to be a great summer gig for students has been replaced by summer internships, summer school and more.

“This is a pattern we’re seeing all over the country,” said Dave Allacher, aquatics supervisor.

Ideally, Allacher said the department would prefer 220 lifeguards on the payroll to cover all aquatic facilities while also taking into account summer vacations, those that work around second jobs or sports and those that will need to leave early for college.

As of May 18, SCP&R said it had 137 lifeguards, with more showing interest but have not yet completed the application process.

Allacher said most, if not all aquatic facilities will open, but safety is the department’s first priority.

“There is no compromising on the safety of our patrons,” said Allacher. If we don’t have enough staff on a given day, we may not open a facility.”

Allacher noted that if there are not enough lifeguards willing to work at a certain location, SPC&R may not be able to open that location.

To apply to be a lifeguard in Shawnee County, click HERE.

Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits

