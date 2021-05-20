Advertisement

More than 400 Riley Co. area youth receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Becky Goff
May. 20, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Free snow cones, axe-throwing activities, and cookies were among some of the amenities for those who attended today’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Manhattan.

Following the FDA and CDC approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages 12 – 15, the Riley County Health Department hosted a youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic focusing on children.

A Parent or guardian was required to accompany the youth for their vaccination, and upon completion, kids and adults could get a free snow cone, or try their hand at axe throwing.

The carnival atmosphere was created to help ease the anxiety the kids may have about receiving a vaccine.

Members of Fort Riley healthcare staff were on hand to assist with the vaccination clinic in partnership with the health department, since Fort Riley is located in Riley County.

“I think the partnership is crucial to represent Fort Riley and our community to say ‘Hey we’re coming out and supporting the local community.’ Like her shirt says ‘One Team, One Fight’.” IACH Director of Public Health, Maj. Brando Jobity says.

“To protect them against COVID, with all of our sporting events that we have going on, other events that we have going on this summer, it’s very important for them to get vaccinated.” Riley County Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

If your 12 - 17 year-old did not make it to the clinic on Thursday, you can schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine by calling the Riley County Health Department at 785-565-6560.

