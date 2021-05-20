Advertisement

Missing Topeka teen arrested after high speed chase

Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.(AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last month has been arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Dickinson Co. Undersheriff Brian Hornaday says around 5:13 a.m. Thursday a deputy tried to stop a 2020 Nissan Versa that was heading west on I-70 for a traffic violation.

Hornaday says instead of stopping, the young girl fled.

The chase reached speeds in excess of 110 mph during the pursuit.

Hornady says stop sticks were used near Exit 252 in Saline Co. to bring the chase to a safe end.

The young girl was arrested, her name has not been released.

Hornaday says she was reported missing from Topeka on April 10, 2021, and the vehicle had recently been reported stolen from Junction City.

