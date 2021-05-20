Man seriously injured after car drives into creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released after a vehicle crashed through a fence and into a creek in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood late Thursday morning.

Initial reports say around 11:15 a.m., crews were called to NE Seward and NE Forest.

When crews arrived, they said they located a man trapped inside an overturned car that came to rest in a creek.

Officials say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on NE Forest when it missed the stop sign, plowed through a fence, then proceeded into a wooded area and finally came to rest in the creek.

The man’s name was not released, however, officials say he was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The location of the accident was on property occupied by Contech Engineered Solutions.

This is a developing story, check back for more details as they become available.

