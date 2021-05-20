LDCPH to make changes to upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health will change hours for the LMH Vaccine Clinic for the week of May 24 and move future appointments to the Community Health Facility on June 1.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says on May 24, it will start to adjust its hours for the week of the LMH Health Drive-Thru Vaccination Center, and future vaccine appointments starting on June 1 will be sent to the Community Health Facility at 200 Maine St.

“We appreciate the partnership and support of LMH Health as the site has helped make for a smooth transition from the mass vaccination clinics at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and as we have started vaccinations for those ages 12-15 last week,” said Charlie Bryan, chair of the Vaccination Planning Unit under Douglas County’s Unified Command. “As we have seen the number of vaccination appointments continue to pare down and we have focused on clinics at smaller sites around the county to improve access, we will shift to future appointments at the health department in June.”

According to LDCPH, COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available to anyone 12 and older.

“We encourage anyone 12 or older right now to get vaccinated by finding an appointment through LDCPH and local providers and pharmacies, as we have plenty of vaccine options available,” said Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino.

LDCPH said the LMH vaccination site hours are as follows:

2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27

9 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 28

According to LDCPH, other community vaccine clinics are as follows:

BIPOC: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 22 clinic at Holcom Recreation Center where all are welcome and priority is given to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color)

Lawrence Public Schools: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, at the Lawrence College and Career Center

Spanish-language Clinic: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St. No appointment necessary.

To find a registration code for an upcoming LDCPH COVID-19 vaccination clinic, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.