KU football moves first two games to Friday nights

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lance Leipold era of KU football will start one day earlier than previously announced.

The Jayhawks announced Thursday their first two games — previously set for Saturdays — will now be played on Friday nights.

“It’s going to be a thrill to open up the season under the lights of Memorial Stadium,” Leipold said. “Since I’ve gotten here, the reception and reaction of our fan base has been nothing short of remarkable. Our fans have shown how eager they are to support this program, and I can’t wait for our team to take the field for the first time together on that Friday night against the University of South Dakota.”

KU will kick off the season against South Dakota 7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game was previously slated for Sept. 4.

“Kicking off the season and Labor Day weekend on a Friday night is exactly the type of excitement we’re looking to generate as we build this football program,” AD Travis Goff said. “I know families have plans for Labor Day weekend, and moving this game up a day will allow our fans the opportunity to start their extended weekend at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”

The game against South Dakota marks the first Friday night home opener for the Jayhawks since 1944, when KU beat Washburn 47-0.

Fans can watch the season opener on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks will host Coastal Carolina the following Friday, Sept. 10. It was previously scheduled for Sept. 11.

The Sept. 10 game will be televised on a linear ESPN network. ESPN will announce the time and specific channel later this month.

