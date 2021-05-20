Advertisement

KDHE amends COVID-19 travel quarantine list

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has made some updates to its travel quarantine list.

One state, Maine, has been added to the list, as well as 12 Colorado Counties: Alamosa, Baca, Costilla, Dolores, Mesa, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, Saguache, Sedgwick, and Yuma. Five countries have also been added: Costa Rica, French Guiana, Georgia, Lithuania and The Netherlands.

If you have visited or plan to visit these locations on or after May 20 and are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you are advised to quarantine for seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing.

