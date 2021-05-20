KDADS opens substance abuse grant opportunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eligible communities can now apply for a grant funding opportunity to help them prevent substance abuse.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says a grant opportunity for communities through a request for application process for the Kansas Prevention Collaborative-Community Initiative, which is meant to reduce and prevent the use of illegal substances and add to prevention efforts across Kansas through the use of effective, culturally competent prevention strategies.

According to KDADS, grantees will be able to use the funds to create strategic plans to address underage drinking, youth marijuana use or other drugs, shared risk and protective factors and to produce sustainable systematic changes in communities. It said these communities will use the Strategic Prevention Framework model which was designed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to determine local needs, build capacity and create an implementation plan.

“Community-driven grants are an important piece of our statewide prevention system,” said KDADS Secretary Laura Howard. “KDADS’ Behavioral Health Services Commission works directly with community partners who apply for and receive these funds to provide essential training and support. We encourage communities to apply for this grant opportunity and become part of the statewide team working to prevent substance use in Kansas.”

According to KDADS, the grant is funded by SAMHSA “to prevent and reduce substance abuse in identified communities and enrich prevention efforts across the state through the implementation and sustainability of effective, culturally competent prevention strategies. Through the advancement of technological supports, learning processes, technical assistance, direct consultation and other resources, grantees will be supported through each of the five steps of the Strategic Prevention Framework (SPF).”

KDADS said the RFA is meant for newly established coalitions that have been around for the past six months and are ready to incorporate the SPF’s guidance and strategies:

The planning phase: determining what works to address prevention needs and how to do it well based on data;

The implementation phase: delivering evidence-based intervention as intended, supported by KDADS and its partners in the Kansas Prevention Collaborative (KPC).

“The KDADS prevention team continues to support positive community outcomes with this grant. For many years the communities involved in this meaningful work have played a pivotal role in the state’s prevention efforts,” said KDADS Children’s Services Director Gary Henault. “Our grantees and community partners committed to serving others continue to have a positive impact on the communities they serve.”

Communities ready to start the process can click HERE to apply.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.