Kansas COVID response team investigating vaccine hesitancy in rural communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows hesitancy to the COVID-19 vaccine differs between urban and rural settings.

Nationally, 45.7 percent of adults in urban communities have been vaccinated compared to 38.9 percent living in rural areas.

In Kansas, 49.7 percent of adults in urban areas are vaccinated compared to 41.3 of those in rural settings.

Dr. Marci Neilsen, Governor Laura Kelly’s Chief Advisor for COVID-19 Coordination said her team is studying what is behind the trend.

“There’s a healthy skepticism for the folks who live in smaller communities and in many of them hadn’t met someone or directly knew someone who had COVID,” she said.

“I think early on that fed into the idea that maybe this misinformation I may be getting could be real.”

Neilsen said her team has shifted its strategy in recent weeks to bringing vaccines closer to people and expanding the number of vaccine administrators.

She said it is a move done both to limit vaccine waste and to build trust.

“As the supply of the vaccine has increased we’ve been able to address some of those issues now, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will send a primary care provider any amount a vaccine,” she said.

“The federal government sends it to us, our staff breaks it down and sends it in much smaller viles to individual offices which really makes it so much simpler for the provider because the provider doesn’t wanna waste any vaccine.”

She said Kansas is doing better than the national average for both rural and urban places getting vaccinated because of early efforts to send the vaccine to every county.

For Neilsen, the challenge now lies in promoting broader benefits to getting vaccinated.

“We’re in a place where we really need to explain to people who have been hesitant or have questions we need to take the time to explain why the vaccine is safe, why it’s effective and what getting vaccinated can do in terms of opening up the economy,” she said.

“For example, access to fly on an airplane, there are a number of finishes that I think we’re just starting to recognize it’s a good thing to be vaccinated not just for your own health but also for the economy.”

Neilsen said community partnerships are critical in getting shots into arms.

“We are looking for every single opportunity to partner with faith organizations, for example, for age groups really really trying to think outside of the box and go to where people are in and I think that’s a very Kansas approach to solving the problem is meeting people where they are,” she said.

“When folks recognize that the benefits are coming and we got to really work on this together we got to keep our family safe ourselves safe and we know those variants of the virus part out there so the faster we can get vaccinated the more sure we can be that that will be able to open up our economy.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.