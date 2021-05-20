Kansas AG joins opposition on teaching Critical Race Theory in schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined 19 other attorneys general to urge the U.S. Department of Education to withdraw its priorities regarding teaching Critical Race Theory in the nation’s classrooms.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has objected to the Biden Administration’s attempt to fund teaching Critical Race Theory in America’s classrooms.

AG Schmidt said he joined 19 other attorneys general in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona which challenges the department’s proposed financial support priorities for grants that support American history and civics programs.

“The proposed priorities are a thinly veiled attempt at bringing into our states’ classrooms the deeply flawed and controversial teachings of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project,” the attorneys general wrote, which they say impedes “a proper and accurate understanding of our nation’s history and governmental institutions and, therefore, is fundamentally at odds with federal and state law.”

Schmidt said the letter suggests Cardona note that federal law requires the teaching of “traditional American history,” and that the department not adopt the proposed grant priorities, or at least, should make clear that taxpayer-funded grants cannot pay for projects that indicate the U.S. is irredeemably racist or was founded on principles of racism.

“Congress made clear that the purpose of the programs is to advance a traditional understanding of American history, civics, and government,” the letter states. “The proposed priorities would do little to advance that goal.”

According to Schmidt, the letter asks the U.S. Department of Education to withdraw its new priorities for funding civics and American history projects.

“The relevant programs were included to promote the learning and teaching of civics for the benefit of America’s students,” the attorneys general wrote. “These priorities do precisely the opposite.”

To read the full letter to the U.S. Department of Education, click HERE.

