Healthcare provider could gain partial ownership of Aldersgate Village

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldersgate Village could soon have a healthcare provider own part of their facility.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved for the nursing facility’s parent company, United Methodist Homes, Inc., to exercise its option to purchase a portion of Aldersgate.

Commissioners permitted United Methodist Homes to start the process to sell a portion of Aldersgate to Recover Care Healthcare, a third-party health care service provider.

Tim Shultz, the attorney representing United Methodist Homes said the approval will present many opportunities for Aldersgate.

“In the course of this transaction, Aldersgate is going to be able to build two new home plus facilities which gives an enhanced service and option for seniors,” he told commissioners.

“They’re also intending to build a 60-unit independent living facility.”

According to Shultz, some of the units will be based on income capabilities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.