Advertisement

Healthcare provider could gain partial ownership of Aldersgate Village

Aldersgate Village Topeka
Aldersgate Village Topeka(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldersgate Village could soon have a healthcare provider own part of their facility.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved for the nursing facility’s parent company, United Methodist Homes, Inc., to exercise its option to purchase a portion of Aldersgate.

Commissioners permitted United Methodist Homes to start the process to sell a portion of Aldersgate to Recover Care Healthcare, a third-party health care service provider.

Tim Shultz, the attorney representing United Methodist Homes said the approval will present many opportunities for Aldersgate.

“In the course of this transaction, Aldersgate is going to be able to build two new home plus facilities which gives an enhanced service and option for seniors,” he told commissioners.

“They’re also intending to build a 60-unit independent living facility.”

According to Shultz, some of the units will be based on income capabilities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits
A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area

Latest News

Stormont Vail, GTP to honor community’s resilience through COVID-19
Topeka Police and Fire crews responded to a crash that left a car on its roof in a NE Topeka...
Man seriously injured after car drives into creek
KDADS opens substance abuse grant opportunity
Two Topeka men are in custody following an investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Two Topeka men arrested after narcotics found in vehicle
Classroom graphic.
Two local teachers awarded through Treasurer’s Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway