Ground being cleared for new Washburn University law school in Topeka

Site work was continuing Thursday morning for the new Washburn University law school building...
Site work was continuing Thursday morning for the new Washburn University law school building near S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue on the southeast corner of the campus.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve driven by S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue lately, you may have noticed some work being done at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The site work, which was continuing Thursday morning, is in preparation for the new $33 million Washburn University law school building.

Groundbreaking for the new building, which will be located on the southeast corner of the campus, is set for 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, according to Washburn University officials.

Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only.

Crews on Wednesday morning were continuing taking down tree limbs in preparation for the groundbreaking, which is set for three weeks from Friday.

The present Washburn University law school building is located near S.W. 17th and MacVicar, on the opposite end of the Topeka campus.

The new law school building is the latest addition to construction on the south side of the central Topeka campus.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and forensic science building was finished in 2015 and the new Washburn University indoor athletics facility was dedicated in November 2020.

