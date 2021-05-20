Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to join GTP for COVID-19 announcement Friday

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will join the Greater Topeka Partnership to discuss COVID-19 on Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, May 21, she will join the Greater Topeka Leadership program in order to discuss leading during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Greater Topeka Partnership is made up of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, GO Topeka, Visit Topeka and Downtown Topeka, Inc. She said GTP’s mission is to build the economic prosperity of Kansas’ Capitol City.

Gov. Kelly said the event will be held on Friday, May 21, at noon.

