Gov. Kelly continues push for Medicaid Expansion in veto of “Junk Insurance Bill”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed Senate Bill 29, which would have provided short-term, limited-duration health plans for Kansas.

“We already know the solution to provide health care for 165,000 Kansans, bring thousands of jobs to our state, save small businesses money, protect rural hospitals, and inject millions into our economy is to expand Medicaid.

Junk insurance – which doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions or provide consumer protections – is just that, “junk.” Signing this bill would cause more Kansas families to go bankrupt over medical bills. If the Legislature wants to get serious about improving access to health care, they should join 38 other states and the District of Columbia and pass Medicaid expansion.

Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto Senate Bill 29.”