Flash Flood Watch until 7:00AM Friday Morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is likely this evening: The higher amounts of rain will be near and east of HWY 75 with the probability of rain lower farther to the west you are. Primary threat continues to be locally heavy rainfall with flooding the concern especially near rivers and creeks. Lightning is also possible with any t-storms that develop.

The good news is after today the chance for rain is lower between tomorrow through Monday but rain still does exist on these days and as we’ve been saying all week, we’ll be taking this weather pattern on a day by day basis with specifics.

Temperatures as always will depend on how long it stays dry for meaning the longer it’s dry the warmer it will get. There’s also even the chance for some sun especially tomorrow, how much is still questionable.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Rain likely especially east of a line from Marysville down through Manhattan to Council Grove. Heavier rain east of HWY 75. Temperatures remain steady for most in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a few t-storms especially before 10pm, isolated chance of rain the rest of the night with most spots dry. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Some afternoon sun can’t be ruled out. While the chance for rain is very low, will keep it in just in case and fine tune the forecast tomorrow. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

This weekend will consist of rain both days starting Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s with south winds 10-20 mph both days (some gusts up to 25 mph can’t be ruled out).

Monday continues to trend mainly dry however will still keep an isolated shower/storm in the forecast but the chance does increase through the day Tuesday where we get into a weather pattern for much of next week where the bulk of the storm activity will be late afternoon through the early morning hours. This means late morning through mid-afternoon may be dry.

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha and Pottawatomie. * Through Friday morning * Additional rounds of heavy precipitation are expected this afternoon into this evening with 1-2 inches of additional rainfall. This could lead to flash flooding as well as additional flooding of streams, creeks, and low lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

