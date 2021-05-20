Advertisement

Fallen cyclists honored in 2021 Ride of Silence

2021 Ride of Silence - Topeka, KS
2021 Ride of Silence - Topeka, KS(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka cyclists rolled out Wednesday night from the KTWU parking lot for this year’s Ride of Silence.

Cyclists were welcome to bring their helmets and ride in silence, honoring people killed or injured while bicycling. They rode nearly 10 miles through Downtown and North Topeka before returning to KTWU.

Riders want drivers to know they are on the roads as well, and have the right to be.

“It’s a way to remember them, and to remind people out driving that we do have the right to a full lane and to use the street just like a vehicle would,” Kaw Valley Bicycle Club Vice President Jeff Klun said. “We’re still supposed to obey the same rules that they follow, but we have the equal rights to a full lane just like a car would. We may be going a little slower, but we’re all trying to get home safe and get to where we’re heading safely.”

Police Chief Bryan Wheeles gave a presentation before the ride on how TPD is working to keep cyclists safe in Topeka.

