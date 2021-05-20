Advertisement

Emporia to get electric scooters after city commission action

Bird Rides will provide electric scooters for public use in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio....
Bird Rides will provide electric scooters for public use in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. Bird also provides scooters for use in Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Electric scooters that will be available to the public are coming to Emporia.

KVOE Radio reports Bird Rides will provide the e-scooters.

Emporia city commissioners unanimously approved the measure allowing the e-scooters during their Wednesday meeting, KVOE said.

An exact date for when the e-scooters will be available is still to be determined.

KVOE said the date will be subject to approval by Emporia Police Chief Ed Owens, who said he will consult with city staff members and Bird officials to ensure safety precautions are in place before public use of the scooters.

Once the scooters have been activated, they will be available for use from 4 a.m. to midnight daily. However, KVOE says, those times are subject to change.

Bird Rides recently provided about 100 e-scooters for public use in Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Several say they didn’t ask to sign KS Chamber letter to Governor over unemployment benefits

Latest News

Crews were responding early Thursday to a farmhouse fire in rural Jackson County.
Crews responding to farmhouse fire in Jackson County
Two people were taken to a Chanute hospital after the truck they were in struck a cow early...
Two taken to hospital early Thursday after truck hits cow on southeast Kansas highway
More on the way
More rain today
Brothers Jacob and Dakota are hoping for a forever home together.
Wednesday’s Child - Dakota and Jacob