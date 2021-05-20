Emporia to get electric scooters after city commission action

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Electric scooters that will be available to the public are coming to Emporia.

KVOE Radio reports Bird Rides will provide the e-scooters.

Emporia city commissioners unanimously approved the measure allowing the e-scooters during their Wednesday meeting, KVOE said.

An exact date for when the e-scooters will be available is still to be determined.

KVOE said the date will be subject to approval by Emporia Police Chief Ed Owens, who said he will consult with city staff members and Bird officials to ensure safety precautions are in place before public use of the scooters.

Once the scooters have been activated, they will be available for use from 4 a.m. to midnight daily. However, KVOE says, those times are subject to change.

Bird Rides recently provided about 100 e-scooters for public use in Topeka.

