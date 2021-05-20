Advertisement

Douglas Co. keeps mask mandate

(KOLN)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will keep its mask mandate for at least another week.

Douglas Co. Commissioners took no action at their meeting Wednesday night to rescind their current order. It is set to expire May 26.

Despite public comment which largely supported dropping the masks, commissioners said they wanted to give further consideration to younger age groups and others who are not able to be vaccinated.

The CDC released updated guidance last week, saying people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situation. But some commissioners noted Wednesday that relies on the honor system, and people have no way of knowing for certain who is and is not vaccinated. CDC data shows 39.6 percent of all Douglas Co. residents - and 45 percent of those age 12 and older - are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Commissioners may allow the order to expire, or take action at their May 26th meeting to extend it.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area

Latest News

Brothers Jacob and Dakota are hoping for a forever home together.
Wednesday’s Child - Dakota and Jacob
Professional Eater comes to Doughboyz Pizzeria in North Topeka
Professional Eater comes to Doughboyz Pizzeria in North Topeka
Professional eater Randy Santel finished seven pounds of pizza in 38 minutes at Doughboyz...
Professional food eater crushes Doughboyz Pizza challenge in under 40 minutes
FedEx vaccine shipment lands in Memphis
Sens. Moran, Kaine urge US to share excess vaccines