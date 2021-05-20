Douglas Co. keeps mask mandate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will keep its mask mandate for at least another week.

Douglas Co. Commissioners took no action at their meeting Wednesday night to rescind their current order. It is set to expire May 26.

Despite public comment which largely supported dropping the masks, commissioners said they wanted to give further consideration to younger age groups and others who are not able to be vaccinated.

The CDC released updated guidance last week, saying people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situation. But some commissioners noted Wednesday that relies on the honor system, and people have no way of knowing for certain who is and is not vaccinated. CDC data shows 39.6 percent of all Douglas Co. residents - and 45 percent of those age 12 and older - are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Commissioners may allow the order to expire, or take action at their May 26th meeting to extend it.

