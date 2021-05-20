Crews responding to farmhouse fire in Jackson County

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding early Thursday to a farmhouse fire in rural Jackson County.

The blaze was reported around 5:35 a.m. at a two-story farmhouse at 11468 W6 Road, about five miles east of Hoyt.

Initial reports indicated about half of the house was on fire.

The house initially was reported to be unoccupied.

However, first-arriving crews were attempting to determine if anyone was in the residence.

Two tankers -- one each from the Jackson County and Rock Creek fire departments -- were being called to the scene around 5:45 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.