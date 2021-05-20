Auburn-Washburn, Lawrence Journal-World “disappointed” they were named in letter to Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn Washburn USD 437 leadership was surprised to see the district’s name on a list of businesses sent to Governor Laura Kelly that urged her to cut additional federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

Auburn Washburn USD 437 says it has sent Governor Laura Kelly a letter to retract its name from a different letter sent by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce to urge her to end Kansas’ participation in the additional $300 federal pandemic unemployment benefits. It said it will not take a stance on the issue.

“The Auburn-Washburn School District learned late yesterday that our name was on a list of employers contained in a letter dated May 18, 2021, to Governor Kelly. We were surprised to see Auburn-Washburn listed in the letter due to the fact that the district has not and will not take a position on additional unemployment insurance Federal benefits,” said a spokesperson for the district.

According to the district, the Board of Education President and Superintendent of Schools are its official spokespeople and neither has taken a position on the issue.

USD 437 said, that it did learn that a non-administrative employee sent an email response to a blanket email from the Kansas State Council of SHRM that said, “Yes, I support the ending of additional UI federal benefits.” However, the employee was not a district spokesperson.

“We were disappointed that an organization would take that single sentence as an official statement from the Auburn-Washburn School District. The employee was clearly not speaking on behalf of the district and had no intention of doing so,” said USD 437.

The Lawrence-Journal World tweeted that it too was disappointed to find out it was included in the letter.

Trying to clear up some understandable confusion surrounding the Journal-World and a letter sent to Gov. Kelly about ending certain unemployment benefits. Very disappointing. See screenshot below, please. pic.twitter.com/SEy2npjy1P — Chad Lawhorn (@clawhorn_ljw) May 20, 2021

The editor and publisher of the Lawrence newspaper, Chad Lawhorn, said they did not sign or authorize anyone else to sign the letter and they are unaware of anyone within the organization that may have done so.

“I was never asked to sign the letter and would not have signed the letter if asked,” said Lawhorn. “I find it inappropriate. If the Journal-World wanted to take a position of the unemployment benefits, we would have written an editorial, we have not done so.”

Lawhorn went on to say he was upset and discouraged that someone would use the organization’s name for political purposes.

The letter the district sent to the Governor said it will not take a stance on the federal benefits and that it will send a letter to the Kansas State Council of SHRM to ask that it be removed from the letter sent on May 18.

