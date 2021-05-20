After a century, Medal of Honor recipient to be given full military honors, relocated to Leavenworth National Cemetery

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - An 1877 Medal of Honor recipient will be relocated from Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lansing to the Leavenworth National Cemetery with the full military honors owed to him 137 years after his death.

Wreaths Across America says Sergeant Robert McPhelan was laid to rest in 1884 in Potters Field. It said he will be respectfully relocated to Leavenworth National Cemetery and will receive the full military honors he is owed.

According to Wreaths Across America, on Friday, June 4, a procession will leave Leintz Funeral Home at 4701 10th Ave. in Leavenworth around 9:30 a.m. and a ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery at 150 Muncie Rd.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society said McPhelan was a Sergeant in the Army during the Indian Campaigns and earned his medal for gallantry in action from Oct. 21, 1876 - Jan. 8, 1877, in Cedar Creek, Mont. It said the medal was presented by Gen. William T. Sherman to McPhelan on July 18, 1877, with a parade at the cantonment at the Yellowstone and Tongue Rivers. It said McPhelan was born in 1837 in County Laois, Ireland, died on Feb. 1, 1884, in Leavenworth, Kan., and was buried at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Potters Field in Lansing, Kan.

Wreaths Across America said the ceremony is limited to invited guests only, which include family of the late Sergeant, Wreaths Across America’s local coordinator at the cemetery, a Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient, the Kansas Wreaths Across America ambassador, Assistant U.S. Attorney and State President Calvin Johnson, Jerry Schmidt of the Medal of Honor Historical Society, State Representatives, local dignitaries and veterans. It said the service is not open to the general public.

According to Wreaths Across America, rider escorts include VFW Post 56 Riders, Kansas Patriot Guard, ALR Post 370, ALR Post 19 and Wreaths Across America Leavenworth national Cemetery Committee Members.

