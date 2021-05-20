2 drivers killed, teen critically injured in Missouri crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Two drivers were killed and one driver’s teenage daughter was seriously injured in a crash in suburban Kansas City earlier this week, authorities said.

The crash happened Tuesday evening, when a speeding Porsche tried to pass a car on U.S. 40 in Independence, crossed over into incoming traffic and hit another car head-on, television station WDAF reported.

The impact killed the driver of the Porsche, whose name had not been released by early Thursday, as well as Christina Pappas, who was driving the other car, officials said. Pappas’ daughter, 19-year-old MaKaila Pappas, was hospitalized with broken legs, a broken arm and broken ribs.

A passenger in the Porsche was also injured.

