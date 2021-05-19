Wednesday night forecast: Scattered showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here we go again, sounds like a broken record with another chance of rain today. As has been the case since Friday when we began this unsettled weather pattern, it’s not going to rain all day and there will be several spots that remain dry but the chance exists especially this afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly before midnight with the coverage of rain becoming more isolated after midnight. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Will keep a chance of scattered showers/storms in the forecast all day and adjust the timing and coverage tomorrow because of differences in the models and confidence low on specifics. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday through the weekend will continue with at least a chance of rain although the probability is lower compared to today and tomorrow. There does remain subtle differences in the models on when the best chance of rain will occur so this will need to be adjusted accordingly.

Confidence is higher Monday may end being the driest day of the next 8 days but will keep at least a slight chance in the forecast just in case. Better chance of rain moves back in Monday night and lasts on and off (heavy at times) through Wednesday.

Taking Action:

Scattered showers/storms will exist this evening. While it may not rain everywhere all at once (widespread rain), most spots will likely have rain at some point before sunset, the only question is when and how much. If you have outdoor plans you might want to consider a Plan B or alter plans at the last minute if rain or a storm is approaching. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall where flooding may occur (especially near rivers and creeks) remains the main hazards with our storm chances. As we continue to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis with specific details there still isn’t one day where confidence is high enough to say cancel outdoor plans because of the isolated to scattered nature of this rainfall. Several spots stay dry for the bulk of the day and it’s difficult to pinpoint where those areas will be. Bottom line: Keep those outdoor plans whenever they are but be flexible in case they need to be cancelled or postponed.

