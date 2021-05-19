Wednesday forecast: More rain especially this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here we go again, sounds like a broken record with another chance of rain today. As has been the case since Friday when we began this unsettled weather pattern, it’s not going to rain all day and there will be several spots that remain dry but the chance exists especially this afternoon.

As was the case yesterday, how warm it gets will depend on if rain is able to hold off. Yesterday many spots got up to 80° since it stayed dry for the bulk of the day. Those that get rain sooner will be cooler but in general temperatures will remain in the 70s today and tomorrow but with a warmer airmass moving in by Friday lasting into the weekend, highs in the 80s are more likely.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers/storms this morning, most spots dry. Better chance of rain moves up from the south this afternoon. Highest chance for rain increases after 3pm (timing is subject to change like it did yesterday so make sure to check back through the day for updates). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly before midnight with the coverage of rain becoming more isolated after midnight. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Will keep a chance of scattered showers/storms in the forecast all day and adjust the timing and coverage tomorrow because of differences in the models and confidence low on specifics. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday through the weekend will continue with at least a chance of rain although the probability is lower compared to today and tomorrow. There does remain subtle differences in the models on when the best chance of rain will occur so this will need to be adjusted accordingly.

Confidence is higher Monday may end being the driest day of the next 8 days but will keep at least a slight chance in the forecast just in case. Better chance of rain moves back in Monday night and lasts on and off (heavy at times) through Wednesday.

Taking Action:

While you should remain weather aware all day because the chance of showers/storms may occur at anytime/anywhere, if you have outdoor plans you should be fine for most of the day. Highest chance of rain moves in by mid-afternoon between 2-4pm for areas south of I-70 and will continue to progress to the north through the evening. Timing is subject to change and if it does make sure to check back by 12:30pm for an update on the latest details.

Lightning and locally heavy rainfall where flooding may occur remains the main hazards with our storm chances.

As we continue to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis with specific details there still isn’t one day where confidence is high enough to say cancel outdoor plans because of the isolated to scattered nature of this rainfall. Several spots stay dry for the bulk of the day and it’s difficult to pinpoint where those areas will be. Bottom line: Keep those outdoor plans whenever they are but be flexible in case they need to be cancelled or postponed.

Hail/Wind threat for storms this afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

